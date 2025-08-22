Greetings Talented Gamers!

It's update time, and there's a load to talk about as always... So let's dive right in!

Chinese Localization

We've been asked countless time to help Talented reach a wider audience by adding more language options, and we're starting this update with Chinese (Simplified)!

Mythic Talents

Access the highest tier of Talents so far with the new, fully colour, fully unique Mythic Talents.

Each Class has their own to discover, and each introduces a special mechanic for that Class - we're looking forward to seeing how they impact your runs.





Mythics are unlocked after you've learnt a Legendary Talent and entered a Portal in any previous run, if you've already done those things you'll have a chance to discover them immediately!

Chromoprisms

After hundreds of runs, it's about time Ed sees the world through new eyes. Chromoprisms allow you to change the colour pallete of the game.

Each Class can unlock a unique Chromoprism once Mastery 10 has been completed. Which will be your favourite?

Quality of Life and More...

1.2 introduces a few things that didn't quite make the 1.1 update and some additional things that have been frequently requested since.

You can now scroll through all Curses in the Run Info Panel

There is now a Run In Background setting in the Settings Menu

You can now choose to randomize the Environment each run in the Environments Menu

There will also be 4 new Achievements to unlock (that don't require the Wave of Shadows DLC), and a special secret in the Factory to discover.

Balance

General

With the introduction of Mythic Talents we're making Legendaries slightly more accessable to give them a more distinct place in our Talent system.

Legendary Talents now cost 3 Talent Points (down from 5)

Legendary Talents now appear lower on the tree and slightly more often

Archer

While mostly in a good place when it comes to build variety and power, we're finding homing missiles (especially with Vortech Turrets) are guarenteeing a win more often than we'd like. We also feel like Trap have never really had a chance to shine.

Frost Trap now deals 100% of your Attack Damage (up from 50%),

Spike Trap now deals 100% of your Attack Damage (up from 50%),

Blast Cannon cooldown reduced to 15 seconds (down from 35 seconds),

Rocket Man duration reduced to 3 seconds (down from 5 seconds),

Vortech Bounty requirement down to 15 (down from 25),

Vortech Bounty Homing Missiles to 1 (down from 2)

Vortech Turrets are now destroyed after 2 hits (down from 4)

Wizard

We're reducing the cooldown of some of the more prohibitively high cooldown Wizard Abilities. Originally they were made high to balance them around powerful cooldown reduction builds - but it's mostly just served to discourage people from taking them early in the run.

Ring Theory Cooldown reduced to 15 seconds (down from 30),

Illuminate Bonus Experience increased to 25% (up from 15%),

Conjure Weapon cooldown reduced to 30s (down from 40s),

Atomize Cooldown reduced to 15s (down from 30s),

Atomize bonus Orb Damage reduced to 3 (down from 5),

Meteor Damage increased to 15 (up from 5)

Warrior

We've reduced the cooldown of some of the less often learnt Abilities to give them a chance to find a home!

Earthquake Cooldown reduced to 20s (Down from 30s),

Electric Hook Cooldown reduced to 12s (down from 15s),

Intimidating Strike cooldown reduced to 15s (down from 30s)

Summoner

Summoner can sometimes feel like he only gets to use 1-2 Abilities per Night in the early game, so we're reducing the base cooldown of his iconic Summon Abilities to give him a few more options and make competitive when compared with the Snail/Gravestone enhancing options.

Increased Summoner's Knockback Power in Waves Mode by an additional 50%,

Squelchomega's Cooldown reduced to 18s (down from 20s),

Infestation Cooldown reduced to 15s (down from 20s),

Spookantation Cooldown reduced to 15s (down from 20s),

Flockreath Cooldown reduced to 8s (down from 15s),

Pumpkania Cooldown reduced to 18s (down from 20s),

Snail of Arrows Cooldown reduced to 22s (down from 30s),

Squelchomination Cooldown reduced to 30s (down from 45s),

Royalty Cooldown reduced to 35s (down from 45s)

Bandit

We've had quite a bit of feedback that Bandit can feel like he's lacking build variety and also that too many of his Talent Packages are focussed on either Experience or Gold gain. So we've introduced a new win condition and 2 new Talent Packages that give him immediate power!

The \[Top Frag] Talent Package has been replaced with a new Package focussed on Final Shot Talents

The \[Investment] Talent Package has been replaced with a new Package focussed on a brand new Ghost Pistol Mechanic

Market Surge has been replaced with \[Eclipse] - Gain 10% Critical Strike Chance until the end of the Night. Gain X Ghost Pistols (One for every 20% Critical Strike Chance you have)

Alchemist

We're fairly fresh off an Alchemist rework in March and we're relatively happy with where the class is at - having said that there are definitely under-performing Talent Packages we'd like to make more appealing. This time we've added significant power into the Secret Recipe package.

Signiture Dish bonus experience increased to 10% (up from 5%),

Primordial bonus Ability Damage increased to 50% per Status Effect (up from 25%)

Ninja

Ninja is powerful no matter which win condition you're focussed on, and our veteran players are often consistently getting all of his win conditions at the same time! Usually we'd consider more significant nerfs when a Class is in this spot - but all of the feedback we've had is he's a ton of fun to play as he is.

For that reason, we'll just focus on shaving some of the strength off the Momentum mechanic to stop Ability focussed builds from going infinite quite as quickly. We'll be keeping an eye out for feedback in case further changes to Ninja are needed in the future.

Momentum now reduces Cooldowns by 3% per use (down from 5%),

Clear Mind now increases Momentum's Cooldown reduction to 6% (down from 10%)

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Ninja Challenges could be accessed using Gamepad Input even without owning the DLC

Fixed an issue where the Speedrun Achievement could be unlocked on Classes other than Ninja

Enabling Relics now grants bonus Class Experience in Waves Mode

Fixed an issue where Lock and Load would enchant 4 Basic Attacks instead of 3

Any gold generated in excess of the loot object per frame limit (e.g. Mining Operation granting more than 50 Gold) will now be instantly added to your Gold resource

Barricades will now always be knocked back slightly even when enemies have 100% knockback resistance

Fixed a bug where Bonus Mastery Levels would claim to be unlocked even if they'd been unlocked before

Corrected the Tooltip for "Shot Count" to say there is a maximum of 10 shots per Basic Attack

Scatterpult now allows you to increase your Critical Strike Chance beyond 100% when you also have Edge of Infinity

You can no longer pause the game during the death sequence

Spectral Quiver no longer appears in the Supply Chain Challenge

Explosive Rounds no longer appears in the Gold Rush Challenge

Victory Pose no longer appears in the Weapon Swap Challenge

The Obsolete War Cry Ability no longer appears in the Weapon Swap Challenge

Improved the accuracy of the Meteor hit box

Fixed Various Typos





And there we have it... Another update for our most Talented Gamers to enjoy! I'll be back in a couple of weeks to talk about what's next for Talented... and... beyond...?

Until then...

Stay Talented