 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Dead by Daylight Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19657633 Edited 19 August 2025 – 18:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Community,

I have just released a new update.

This update contains corrections and bug fixes. Apparently, an error slipped in during June, which, as mentioned in the last update, was unfortunately only discovered now.

This update also includes some minor fixes from the previous update.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/563632115450643009

Agriculture:

  • Some improvements have been made: From now on, your plants will receive water again when it rains. Make sure there are no trees or roofs above them.

  • If you are using a roof, please ensure that the plants receive water, for example from a sprinkler, in addition to sufficient sunlight.

Weapons:

  • The weapons have been updated several times recently, and the accuracy has now been slightly readjusted, as there was previously a small deviation.

  • In the last update, I added a camera movement effect to make firing weapons feel more realistic. This effect has now been slightly toned down, as it felt a bit too strong after multiple tests.

Weather:

  • The issue where rain or snowfall was no longer visually displayed has been fixed.

General Fixes

Various smaller bugs have been fixed to improve the gameplay experience and stability.

If you have any questions or feedback, let me know! Thank you for your support and have fun with the game!

Add KeepUp Survival to your wishlist and follow us to stay updated on news and discounts!

In Discord you have the possibility to follow the development and ask questions. https://discord.gg/8zyKXj9SDr

Changed files in this update

Windows KeepUp Survival Content Depot 1524631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link