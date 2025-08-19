Hello Community,

I have just released a new update.

This update contains corrections and bug fixes. Apparently, an error slipped in during June, which, as mentioned in the last update, was unfortunately only discovered now.

This update also includes some minor fixes from the previous update.

Agriculture:

Some improvements have been made: From now on, your plants will receive water again when it rains. Make sure there are no trees or roofs above them.

If you are using a roof, please ensure that the plants receive water, for example from a sprinkler, in addition to sufficient sunlight.

Weapons:

The weapons have been updated several times recently, and the accuracy has now been slightly readjusted, as there was previously a small deviation.

In the last update, I added a camera movement effect to make firing weapons feel more realistic. This effect has now been slightly toned down, as it felt a bit too strong after multiple tests.

Weather:

The issue where rain or snowfall was no longer visually displayed has been fixed.

General Fixes

Various smaller bugs have been fixed to improve the gameplay experience and stability.

If you have any questions or feedback, let me know! Thank you for your support and have fun with the game!



