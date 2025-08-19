- Runway ML Aleph support: edit videos with reference text and images

- Fix issue with timeline getting hidden whan changing between different

sized monitors

- Reset view in settings menu now resets the heigth of render view as well

- Small optimization to video thumbnails after previous patch thumbnail

refactor

- Fix potential crash in Chatterbox plugin initialization

- Fix random crash when loading plugins and plugin preset if opened in other application

- Fix crash when sanitizing DeepSeek output

- Closing the projext while video items are caching will now cancel the operation