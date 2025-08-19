- Runway ML Aleph support: edit videos with reference text and images
- Fix issue with timeline getting hidden whan changing between different
sized monitors
- Reset view in settings menu now resets the heigth of render view as well
- Small optimization to video thumbnails after previous patch thumbnail
refactor
- Fix potential crash in Chatterbox plugin initialization
- Fix random crash when loading plugins and plugin preset if opened in other application
- Fix crash when sanitizing DeepSeek output
- Closing the projext while video items are caching will now cancel the operation
v1.3.21
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update