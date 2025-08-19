 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19657599 Edited 19 August 2025 – 17:19:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Runway ML Aleph support: edit videos with reference text and images
- Fix issue with timeline getting hidden whan changing between different
sized monitors
- Reset view in settings menu now resets the heigth of render view as well
- Small optimization to video thumbnails after previous patch thumbnail
refactor
- Fix potential crash in Chatterbox plugin initialization
- Fix random crash when loading plugins and plugin preset if opened in other application
- Fix crash when sanitizing DeepSeek output
- Closing the projext while video items are caching will now cancel the operation

