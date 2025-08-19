Hello Humans!

The millisecond after we sliced the ribbon on The Skyscrapper, we began obsessively reading your comments for things we could fix!!!

We love and appreciate all the glowing feedback and amazing fan art you’ve sent us. Check out some of our recent faves after the Patch Notes.

HOWEVER, we want Clone Drone in the Hyperdome to be the best. To be the best, you have to bash the bugs. So we grabbed a Captain Hammer and got bashing!

You said the katana was wobbling too much when held with one hand. We agreed! So we reduced the weight of two-handed weapons to make them more fun to handle.

You said Cyclord was the weakest looprunner. We agreed! Now his arrow storm is a true cyclone and his arrows fly faster than ever.

You said you heard the same lines of dialogue repeatedly when picking up weapons in The Skyscrapper. We agreed! So we put more words into the commentators’ metal mouths.

What do you think? Do you like the feel of two handed weapons now? Are they the right weight? Have you dueled the new and improved Cyclord? Was it a breeze or a hard-fought battle? Are there any other bugs or glitches that frustrate you?

Buffed Cyclord. Cyclord now spawns more arrows and they fly faster.

Improved Two-Handed Weapons. Reduced the weight of two-handed weapons like the katana, so they don’t wobble as much when used in one hand.

Added Dialogue. Increased the number of lines for the commentators in The Skyscrapper for picking up weapons.

New Turbofist Upgrade. Changed the Air Fist x Arm Extension Fist turbofist upgrade to “Blowback,” which pushes both the player and enemies back.

Assorted Bug Fixes.

Community Fan Art

Phantoma resurrects to tell us something important



Hic shares exactly what he thinks of Blink's punch ability!

https://www.reddit.com/r/CloneDrone/comments/1mmsc5t/hyperdome_edition/



PT is drawing bots from memory in our discord, this MX2 is amazing!



Have fun in the Hyperdome!



The Doborog Team

