Added a message letting you know that Cynthia is needed for old relic
Fixed issue where dying to skeleton whip attack and respawning in a new room kept the hitbox of the whip
Fixed softlock in The Woods
Fixed hitbox issues with secret boss attacks
Fixed final rest cutscene not restoring lives
Misc fixes
Version 1.1.5 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
