19 August 2025 Build 19657447 Edited 19 August 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added a message letting you know that Cynthia is needed for old relic
Fixed issue where dying to skeleton whip attack and respawning in a new room kept the hitbox of the whip
Fixed softlock in The Woods
Fixed hitbox issues with secret boss attacks
Fixed final rest cutscene not restoring lives

Misc fixes

