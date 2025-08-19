🌟 Weekly Update – Roxanne: The Forgotten Path

Thank you for continuing to accompany Max on this journey!

In this update, we focused on polishing controls, improving gameplay, and bringing more life to the world of Roxanne: The Forgotten Path.

⚔️ New Features

Inventory icons : your inventory is now more visual and clear.

Custom control settings : every player can now assign their own keys for keyboard and mouse. For controllers/gamepads, we recommend using Steam’s controller configuration (template or custom) while we finish adjusting in-game support.

Animated arrows in the main menu : when navigating, the selected button now comes alive with animations.

Quick access to the map : from the Ether Treasures section, you can now jump directly to the map page.

Menu remembers your last page: if you were on the map, reopening the menu will bring you right back there.

⚙️ Gameplay Adjustments

Fixed platforms : they now transport Max to new areas, though many remain traps if you’re not careful.

Optimized Max’s movement : less sliding and more precision without losing the realism of his ethereal, water-like form. His initial speed has been adjusted and will properly increase as you collect ether treasures.

Fragmented Eye enemies : their level has been reduced, but remember they spawn from rifts… and if you don’t close a rift in time, they can keep coming.

Dynamic difficulty system: we added temporary save points so you won’t lose all progress when you run out of hearts, but the challenge remains. Every action you take can influence how difficult it becomes to clear a level.

✨ Thank you for all your support and reviews. This game continues to grow, and we’ll be publishing weekly updates with improvements, new features, and maybe even new enemies to discover.

Remember: don’t forget the path.