Hey, it’s me — your rock.

Random Events Mode — absurd and unexpected encounters.



Zen Mode — peaceful contemplation.



Atmospheric details: snow on mountain peaks, a real star map of the night sky, seasonal colors, spring blossoms, summer butterflies, meteor showers, and much more.



37 absurd achievements tied to in-game events.



The release patch brings even more:

6 new achievements



New events covering a full in-game yearly cycle



Landscape and model updates



Improved graphics



New winter and snowy weather music tracks



Numerous fixes and improvements



For Early Access players

For everyone just discovering the stone world

Still the same, only now a bit wiser and covered with stories.I remember how empty it was back in March: the clearing where I had been lying for thousands of years, the sky, the wind…And then you arrived.Since then, we’ve watched this world come alive together:in spring, flowers bloom,in summer, butterflies arrive,in winter, the mountain peaks turn white and silent.Now my existence has become even richer.Sometimes a meteor shower flashes across the sky,sometimes something strange and unexpected appears nearby.And if you just want peace — you can always lie still in Zen mode, listening to the wind.Friends, STFGames is happy to announce:Stone Simulator – Just Be a Rock is leaving Early Access!When we first launched the game on March 2, 2025, it was nothing more than a stone, some basic weather, and emptiness.Since then, the game has grown significantly and now includes:We’ve also decided to lower the base price of the game to reach a wider audience.And for everyone who supported us in Early Access, we’ve prepared a special gift: a uniquethat nobody else will ever have.To claim it, all you had to do was spend at least 30 minutes in the game and unlock any basic achievement.This is our way of saying thank you for being there from the very beginning.Now you have the chance to become not just a rock, but something infused with the passage of time itself.Thank you for watching as a lonely stone in the void grew into an entire world.Let’s continue this rocky journey together!