It's out! Isn't that awesome. Addharthus has a new portrait, by the wonderful undead pvnk (who also made Homi's portrait, which has been in the game since the release version). So shoutouts to them! There's a new delivery after the intermission, as well as some minor changes to general dialogue throughout the game as well as bugfixes.



Full patch notes:

Added a new portrait for Addharthus, by undead pvnk.

Added a new delivery after the Bruegel Intermission that I forgot to include in the game but intended to by the end of development.

Added a few more topic responses for various characters.

Added a few more reactions to various weather events/aberrations.

Added a new upgrade for repeat playthroughs that allows one to toggle on fixed RNG for fishing. Fixed RNG is seeded by the day, and can be activated daily. All fishing-related upgrades are disabled while active. This is in order to make achievements that are related to fishing (or DP gain via fishing) "solved", if anyone wants to make a strategy guide.

Added a notice of additional options for subsequent playthroughs upon beating the game.

Added an animation for the weather vane. It now moves!

Added a few more devnotes.

Changed appearance of fishing cursor. This is to be more in line with other menus. It has an alternate appearance when using fixed RNG.

Changed appearance of the Sand Poudrin. This is to be more in line with its canonical properties, as the lore on Argyrean sand was written after the fishing design was made.

Changed daily DP incentive post-wetter winter, removing some from the crow.

Changed the cost of upgrades exclusive to repeat playthroughs — they are now free.

Changed a few bits of dialogue. These were generally responses that did not really take into account time progressing and Rekkieg changing. The centre/center dichotomy has been normalized — Clavichord and the Postman's internal voice now uses exclusively "center", while every other character now uses exclusively "centre".

Fixed a few broken ☇ responses.

Fixed an issue with very cheap upgrades visually showing more DP going into the purchase button than were actually spent.

Fixed an issue with not being able to deliver Addharthus' and Brucehilda's deliveries to them on 4.1. without first delivering Eis'.