19 August 2025 Build 19657112 Edited 19 August 2025 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's out! Isn't that awesome. Addharthus has a new portrait, by the wonderful undead pvnk (who also made Homi's portrait, which has been in the game since the release version). So shoutouts to them! There's a new delivery after the intermission, as well as some minor changes to general dialogue throughout the game as well as bugfixes.

Full patch notes:

  • Added a new portrait for Addharthus, by undead pvnk.

  • Added a new delivery after the Bruegel Intermission that I forgot to include in the game but intended to by the end of development.

  • Added a few more topic responses for various characters.

  • Added a few more reactions to various weather events/aberrations.

  • Added a new upgrade for repeat playthroughs that allows one to toggle on fixed RNG for fishing.

    • Fixed RNG is seeded by the day, and can be activated daily. All fishing-related upgrades are disabled while active.

    • This is in order to make achievements that are related to fishing (or DP gain via fishing) "solved", if anyone wants to make a strategy guide.

  • Added a notice of additional options for subsequent playthroughs upon beating the game.

  • Added an animation for the weather vane.

    • It now moves!

  • Added a few more devnotes.

  • Changed appearance of fishing cursor.

    • This is to be more in line with other menus.

    • It has an alternate appearance when using fixed RNG.

  • Changed appearance of the Sand Poudrin.

    • This is to be more in line with its canonical properties, as the lore on Argyrean sand was written after the fishing design was made.

  • Changed daily DP incentive post-wetter winter, removing some from the crow.

  • Changed the cost of upgrades exclusive to repeat playthroughs — they are now free.

  • Changed a few bits of dialogue.

    • These were generally responses that did not really take into account time progressing and Rekkieg changing.

    • The centre/center dichotomy has been normalized — Clavichord and the Postman's internal voice now uses exclusively "center", while every other character now uses exclusively "centre".

  • Fixed a few broken ☇ responses.

  • Fixed an issue with very cheap upgrades visually showing more DP going into the purchase button than were actually spent.

  • Fixed an issue with not being able to deliver Addharthus' and Brucehilda's deliveries to them on 4.1. without first delivering Eis'.

