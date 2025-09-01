Hi,
Life on Mars has just been updated to v0.14.0.
This update added more scenes for all girls. Please check the walkthrough for more details.
Thank you for your support.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hi,
Life on Mars has just been updated to v0.14.0.
This update added more scenes for all girls. Please check the walkthrough for more details.
Thank you for your support.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update