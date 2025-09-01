 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19657029 Edited 1 September 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi,

Life on Mars has just been updated to v0.14.0.

This update added more scenes for all girls. Please check the walkthrough for more details.

Thank you for your support.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3015251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link