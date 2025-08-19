🛒 Patch Notes – Version 0.3.3 "Bug Fixes and Crashes"
◻️CHECKOUT
Fixed a bug causing items to be offset to the side.
Fixed a bug causing items to remain tiny.
Fixed a bug where checkouts would disappear (they disappear once, but after reconnecting they stay visible).
Adjusted the quantity of some items on specific shelves.
◻️WAREHOUSE
Added a new restocker: "Distributor".
Added the ability to delete labels.
Fixed a bug causing restockers to freeze and not find tasks to do.
Added a sound when selling a pallet using the pallet stacker.
◻️CUSTOMERS
Fixed a bug where customers would freeze when trying to go to checkout or other locations.
Customers now leave without paying if the queue exceeds 7 people.
◻️CRASH FIXES
Fixed a bug where the "New Game" button wouldn't work.
Fixed a bug that caused the "Continue" button to crash the game (warning, loading a corrupted save will still crash the game, but you’ll be able to choose an older save of your game) (play time, save colors, and number of days on a save will update after saving your games again).
◻️SAVING & LOADING
Added a loading bar when loading a game.
Added multiple background images for the loading screen.
Fixed a bug causing the background image to change during loading.
Added a button to delete all your saves.
Fixed a bug where play time displayed on a save was shorter than actual time played.
◻️SOUND
Added a sound effect when adding items to cart.
Lowered the ambient noise from shopping carts.
Changed the notification sound when an action is impossible (red or yellow pop-ups).
◻️PERFORMANCE
Reduced video memory usage.
Improved performance with a large number of customers in the store.
Overall performance improvements.
Reduced loading times for single-player and multiplayer.
Reduced item loading times in the store menu, collection menu, and stock menu.
◻️MULTIPLAYER
Fixed a bug where non-host players couldn't reset labels properly.
Fixed a bug where non-host players couldn't see restocker's color, name, or status.
◻️OTHER
Fixed a bug where the player got soft-locked at the computer with no visible mouse after opening the PC during the tutorial close animation.
Enlarged the player detection area that updates the dock timer before the truck arrives.
Visual and audio overhaul of in-game notifications.
Fixed a bug where pinging (middle mouse click) stopped working in the English version.
Thank you for playing and being part of the adventure!
Your support means a lot and helps shape the future updates of the game.
If you have a few minutes, leaving a short review on Steam would really help improve the game's visibility and guide us on what to focus on next.
Even just a few honest lines about what you enjoyed, what you didn’t, or what you'd like to see more of can make a big difference.
Thanks again! 😊
Changed files in this update