POPULAR TODAY
19 August 2025 Build 19656916 Edited 19 August 2025 – 17:19:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛒 Patch Notes – Version 0.3.3 "Bug Fixes and Crashes"

◻️CHECKOUT

  • Fixed a bug causing items to be offset to the side.

  • Fixed a bug causing items to remain tiny.

  • Fixed a bug where checkouts would disappear (they disappear once, but after reconnecting they stay visible).

  • Adjusted the quantity of some items on specific shelves.

◻️WAREHOUSE

  • Added a new restocker: "Distributor".

  • Added the ability to delete labels.

  • Fixed a bug causing restockers to freeze and not find tasks to do.

  • Added a sound when selling a pallet using the pallet stacker.

◻️CUSTOMERS

  • Fixed a bug where customers would freeze when trying to go to checkout or other locations.

  • Customers now leave without paying if the queue exceeds 7 people.

◻️CRASH FIXES

  • Fixed a bug where the "New Game" button wouldn't work.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the "Continue" button to crash the game (warning, loading a corrupted save will still crash the game, but you’ll be able to choose an older save of your game) (play time, save colors, and number of days on a save will update after saving your games again).

◻️SAVING & LOADING

  • Added a loading bar when loading a game.

  • Added multiple background images for the loading screen.

  • Fixed a bug causing the background image to change during loading.

  • Added a button to delete all your saves.

  • Fixed a bug where play time displayed on a save was shorter than actual time played.

◻️SOUND

  • Added a sound effect when adding items to cart.

  • Lowered the ambient noise from shopping carts.

  • Changed the notification sound when an action is impossible (red or yellow pop-ups).

◻️PERFORMANCE

  • Reduced video memory usage.

  • Improved performance with a large number of customers in the store.

  • Overall performance improvements.

  • Reduced loading times for single-player and multiplayer.

  • Reduced item loading times in the store menu, collection menu, and stock menu.

◻️MULTIPLAYER

  • Fixed a bug where non-host players couldn't reset labels properly.

  • Fixed a bug where non-host players couldn't see restocker's color, name, or status.

◻️OTHER

  • Fixed a bug where the player got soft-locked at the computer with no visible mouse after opening the PC during the tutorial close animation.

  • Enlarged the player detection area that updates the dock timer before the truck arrives.

  • Visual and audio overhaul of in-game notifications.

  • Fixed a bug where pinging (middle mouse click) stopped working in the English version.


Thank you for playing and being part of the adventure!

Your support means a lot and helps shape the future updates of the game.

If you have a few minutes, leaving a short review on Steam would really help improve the game's visibility and guide us on what to focus on next.

Even just a few honest lines about what you enjoyed, what you didn’t, or what you'd like to see more of can make a big difference.

Thanks again! 😊

