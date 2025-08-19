- Continuing a run is now possible from the shop, shark selection, and prize pool menus
- Added an option for quick scoring
- Added an additional visual indicator when dropping tokens during prize pool
- Added a medal next to the name of beaten felts (a new victory may be needed for this to appear)
- Fixed an issue where Rabbit Hole pockets sometimes scored less than they should
- Fixed an issue where April appeared as a shark option too often
- Fixed a softlock when using your last sink without scoring
- Fixed info buttons not properly showing stacks
Changed files in this update