 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Delta Force Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19656882 Edited 19 August 2025 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Continuing a run is now possible from the shop, shark selection, and prize pool menus
  • Added an option for quick scoring
  • Added an additional visual indicator when dropping tokens during prize pool
  • Added a medal next to the name of beaten felts (a new victory may be needed for this to appear)


  • Fixed an issue where Rabbit Hole pockets sometimes scored less than they should
  • Fixed an issue where April appeared as a shark option too often
  • Fixed a softlock when using your last sink without scoring
  • Fixed info buttons not properly showing stacks

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3005621
  • Loading history…
Linux Steam Deck Depot 3005622
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3005623
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link