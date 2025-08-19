🎯 Items & Equipment

・🆕 New Equip Items Menu! – Press the "V" Button on screen to open/close

・📦 Inventory Screen PLUS – Browse new "Valuables" & "Weapons" tabs at the top

・🔍 Hover over items to view effects, equip by selecting them in your inventory or directly in the equip screen by selecting the suited slot

・🏰 Castle Shop – You can also sell items like rings and armor (must unequip first!)



🗺️ Maps & Exploration

・🆕 New Cave Map (early preview) – Not fully complete yet, but includes a new enemy encounter for players who have already beaten the other monsters.



🛠️ Fixes & Polish

・🗺️ Fixed: openScreenMap Error

・⚖️ Behind-the-scenes tweaks to ensure mechanics work well together



🏮 UI & Visuals

・💰 Money display updated – grey border made lighter



💬 Feedback & Community

・🐉 If you run into problems with this update, or want to share feedback and feature ideas, please come by the Discord (linked on the Steam page or from the main menu).



Lots more in the works like Japanese study contents and new game mechanics like a skilltree and crafting.



Thanks for playing and supporting!

またね！

Light :>