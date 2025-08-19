Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where objects couldn't be picked up after their carrier have been killed;



Fixed a bug where buttons would become unresponsive after finishing the tutorial and going back to the Main Menu;



Fixed a bug that displayed pink artifacts when starting a new run after completing a previous one;



Fixed a bug that would leave particles behind when swapping a relic for a catalyst;



Added missing strings in credits.



Bugs we are actively working on

Working on a bug that sometime causes targeting to stop working on Eleanor;



Working on a bug where followers would sometimes attack neutral ennemies unprovoked upon getting up;



We are looking to fix an issue causing some UI elements to not appear when pressing ESC/Start during loading;



We are looking at improving loading times in general;



We are looking at a couple of more minor annoying bugs in the singleplayer experience.



We are looking into a potential memory leak when leaving the game open for several hours.



To be added to Worship's roadmap

This new section will now list features and improvements that we are adding to our roadmap planning following player feedback and/or issues that the team judged worth tackling. Keep on telling us how you feel about the game and we'll do our best to focus on what the community is asking for!

(Community feedback) We heard the feedback regarding the save system and permadeath. We are looking at both short term and long terms improvements to address your issues in that regard.



(Community feedback) We are looking at improvements for the symbol recognition, but these might have to wait for the bigger updates planned in the roadmap.



(Community feedback) We will look at how we can add more gameplay differences and impact tied to the choice of god to Worship



(Community feedback) More resolutions and aspect ratio support



Thank you for your patience fellow cultists!

If you are wondering what we have planned for upcoming content, you can refer to our roadmap on Worship's store page!- The Chasing Rats Team