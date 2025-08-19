 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19656659 Edited 19 August 2025 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
🚀 Main Highlights

First consolidated alpha release of Yaarmi Tycoon.

Integrates and unifies progression, video uploading, economy, and component upgrade systems.

🔧 New Features
📥 Loading Menu

Functional loading menu with a progress bar showing game load status.

💰 Money & Earnings System

You automatically earn money every time a video is uploaded.

Earnings depend on the active upgrades on your laptop.

📤 Video Upload System

Every 20 to 40 seconds, a new video is uploaded automatically (adjusted from the previous 20 to 50 seconds).

Progress bar during upload.

Once completed, money increases based on your current earnings per video.

🖥️ Laptop Components & Upgrade System

The laptop includes multiple upgrades, each with levels that boost earnings per video.

✅ Available Upgrades:

CPU

L1: Cost 25 | +1.50

L2: Cost 50 | +1.00

L3: Cost 60 | +0.60

L4: Cost 80 | +0.60

L5: Cost 100 | +0.80

Games

L1: Cost 100 | +2.50

L2: Cost 150 | +1.50

L3: Cost 200 | +1.00

L4: Cost 250 | +1.00

L5: Cost 350 | +2.00

Hard Drive

L1: Cost 45 | +1.50

L2: Cost 80 | +0.80

L3: Cost 100 | +0.80

L4: Cost 125 | +0.40

L5: Cost 160 | +1.50

RAM

L1: Cost 40 | +0.50

L2: Cost 70 | +0.75

L3: Cost 100 | +0.75

L4: Cost 120 | +1.00

L5: Cost 150 | +2.00

Charger

L1: Cost 5 | +0.25

L2: Cost 15 | +0.25

L3: Cost 25 | +0.50

L4: Cost 50 | +0.25

L5: Cost 100 | +1.00

Keyboard

L1: Cost 20 | +0.25

L2: Cost 40 | +0.25

L3: Cost 55 | +0.50

L4: Cost 80 | +1.00

L5: Cost 100 | +0.50

Screen

L1: Cost 30 | +0.45

L2: Cost 60 | +0.30

L3: Cost 95 | +0.35

L4: Cost 130 | +0.50

L5: Cost 175 | +0.90

❌ Removed Upgrades:

Peripherals (no longer available as an upgrade).

🖼️ Interface & Usability

The upgrade interface now scales proportionally to the screen resolution (98% * 70%).

Improved playability across different screen types.

🐛 Bug Fixes

YT-0001: Fixed a bug that prevented buying upgrades if you had exactly the required amount of money (was incorrectly showing “insufficient funds”).

🧪 Current Game Status

Economy values and timers are still under balancing.

UI and visuals remain provisional.

Player feedback is essential for upcoming improvements.

