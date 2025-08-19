🚀 Main Highlights



First consolidated alpha release of Yaarmi Tycoon.



Integrates and unifies progression, video uploading, economy, and component upgrade systems.



🔧 New Features

📥 Loading Menu



Functional loading menu with a progress bar showing game load status.



💰 Money & Earnings System



You automatically earn money every time a video is uploaded.



Earnings depend on the active upgrades on your laptop.



📤 Video Upload System



Every 20 to 40 seconds, a new video is uploaded automatically (adjusted from the previous 20 to 50 seconds).



Progress bar during upload.



Once completed, money increases based on your current earnings per video.



🖥️ Laptop Components & Upgrade System



The laptop includes multiple upgrades, each with levels that boost earnings per video.



✅ Available Upgrades:



CPU



L1: Cost 25 | +1.50



L2: Cost 50 | +1.00



L3: Cost 60 | +0.60



L4: Cost 80 | +0.60



L5: Cost 100 | +0.80



Games



L1: Cost 100 | +2.50



L2: Cost 150 | +1.50



L3: Cost 200 | +1.00



L4: Cost 250 | +1.00



L5: Cost 350 | +2.00



Hard Drive



L1: Cost 45 | +1.50



L2: Cost 80 | +0.80



L3: Cost 100 | +0.80



L4: Cost 125 | +0.40



L5: Cost 160 | +1.50



RAM



L1: Cost 40 | +0.50



L2: Cost 70 | +0.75



L3: Cost 100 | +0.75



L4: Cost 120 | +1.00



L5: Cost 150 | +2.00



Charger



L1: Cost 5 | +0.25



L2: Cost 15 | +0.25



L3: Cost 25 | +0.50



L4: Cost 50 | +0.25



L5: Cost 100 | +1.00



Keyboard



L1: Cost 20 | +0.25



L2: Cost 40 | +0.25



L3: Cost 55 | +0.50



L4: Cost 80 | +1.00



L5: Cost 100 | +0.50



Screen



L1: Cost 30 | +0.45



L2: Cost 60 | +0.30



L3: Cost 95 | +0.35



L4: Cost 130 | +0.50



L5: Cost 175 | +0.90



❌ Removed Upgrades:



Peripherals (no longer available as an upgrade).



🖼️ Interface & Usability



The upgrade interface now scales proportionally to the screen resolution (98% * 70%).



Improved playability across different screen types.



🐛 Bug Fixes



YT-0001: Fixed a bug that prevented buying upgrades if you had exactly the required amount of money (was incorrectly showing “insufficient funds”).



🧪 Current Game Status



Economy values and timers are still under balancing.



UI and visuals remain provisional.



Player feedback is essential for upcoming improvements.