🚀 Main Highlights
First consolidated alpha release of Yaarmi Tycoon.
Integrates and unifies progression, video uploading, economy, and component upgrade systems.
🔧 New Features
📥 Loading Menu
Functional loading menu with a progress bar showing game load status.
💰 Money & Earnings System
You automatically earn money every time a video is uploaded.
Earnings depend on the active upgrades on your laptop.
📤 Video Upload System
Every 20 to 40 seconds, a new video is uploaded automatically (adjusted from the previous 20 to 50 seconds).
Progress bar during upload.
Once completed, money increases based on your current earnings per video.
🖥️ Laptop Components & Upgrade System
The laptop includes multiple upgrades, each with levels that boost earnings per video.
✅ Available Upgrades:
CPU
L1: Cost 25 | +1.50
L2: Cost 50 | +1.00
L3: Cost 60 | +0.60
L4: Cost 80 | +0.60
L5: Cost 100 | +0.80
Games
L1: Cost 100 | +2.50
L2: Cost 150 | +1.50
L3: Cost 200 | +1.00
L4: Cost 250 | +1.00
L5: Cost 350 | +2.00
Hard Drive
L1: Cost 45 | +1.50
L2: Cost 80 | +0.80
L3: Cost 100 | +0.80
L4: Cost 125 | +0.40
L5: Cost 160 | +1.50
RAM
L1: Cost 40 | +0.50
L2: Cost 70 | +0.75
L3: Cost 100 | +0.75
L4: Cost 120 | +1.00
L5: Cost 150 | +2.00
Charger
L1: Cost 5 | +0.25
L2: Cost 15 | +0.25
L3: Cost 25 | +0.50
L4: Cost 50 | +0.25
L5: Cost 100 | +1.00
Keyboard
L1: Cost 20 | +0.25
L2: Cost 40 | +0.25
L3: Cost 55 | +0.50
L4: Cost 80 | +1.00
L5: Cost 100 | +0.50
Screen
L1: Cost 30 | +0.45
L2: Cost 60 | +0.30
L3: Cost 95 | +0.35
L4: Cost 130 | +0.50
L5: Cost 175 | +0.90
❌ Removed Upgrades:
Peripherals (no longer available as an upgrade).
🖼️ Interface & Usability
The upgrade interface now scales proportionally to the screen resolution (98% * 70%).
Improved playability across different screen types.
🐛 Bug Fixes
YT-0001: Fixed a bug that prevented buying upgrades if you had exactly the required amount of money (was incorrectly showing “insufficient funds”).
🧪 Current Game Status
Economy values and timers are still under balancing.
UI and visuals remain provisional.
Player feedback is essential for upcoming improvements.
Yaarmi Tycoon – Changelog v1.0.0-alpha
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update