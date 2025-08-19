🚀 Exciting Update!

We’ve just released a update packed with features to make your gameplay even better:

🎤 Proximity Voice Chat: Talk to your friends as you explore! Hear them nearby and create fun, immersive moments together. Multiplayer has never been this interactive!

🖼️ Elevator Level Selection Preview: Check out a sneak peek of each level before diving in. Plan your strategy, spot hidden spots, or just admire the scenery!

🐞 Minor Bug Fixes & Improvements: We’ve squashed some small bugs to make your climb smoother and more enjoyable.

Grab your friends, explore the levels, and have a blast with the new voice chat! Your climb just got louder and more fun! 🔊🎮

Good luck, Dreamers.