Release Highlights

🦖 Features

Acceleration Structure Compaction

Our ray tracing system now supports acceleration structure compaction, a feature designed to reduce memory usage. After an acceleration structure is built, the system can optimize it to occupy less GPU memory while maintaining the same rendering quality and performance.

This means more efficient use of graphics resources, leaving additional memory available for textures, larger scenes, and richer visual effects. With compaction, you get the same ray tracing results at a lower memory cost, enabling better scalability and smoother performance across a wide range of hardware.

As part of evolutionary benchmarking, we’ll continue updating Evolve with the latest techniques. As such, acceleration structure compaction is now enabled by default. This will slightly affect your acceleration structure build score.

✍️ Additional Information

