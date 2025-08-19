 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19656591 Edited 19 August 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Release Highlights

🦖 Features

Acceleration Structure Compaction

Our ray tracing system now supports acceleration structure compaction, a feature designed to reduce memory usage. After an acceleration structure is built, the system can optimize it to occupy less GPU memory while maintaining the same rendering quality and performance.

This means more efficient use of graphics resources, leaving additional memory available for textures, larger scenes, and richer visual effects. With compaction, you get the same ray tracing results at a lower memory cost, enabling better scalability and smoother performance across a wide range of hardware.

As part of evolutionary benchmarking, we’ll continue updating Evolve with the latest techniques. As such, acceleration structure compaction is now enabled by default. This will slightly affect your acceleration structure build score.

✍️ Additional Information

If you’re a member of the press or influencer feel free to use the form on our website (https://www.evolvebenchmark.com/press-influencers) and sign up for a free copy of the professional version!

