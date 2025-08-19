 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19656575 Edited 19 August 2025 – 15:59:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug fixes
- Fixed mouse not showing in full screen in some computers (added option to enable/disable hardware mouse).
- Fixed issue causing the joystick from connected gamepad affecting camera movement.
- Fixed evolving from multicell into a creature with broken energy requirements.
- Fixed bug with settings menu desync between main menu and game.

Changes
- Added backup system to avoid data lost in case of unexpected shut down during data saving.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2471971
