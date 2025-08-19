Bug fixes
- Fixed mouse not showing in full screen in some computers (added option to enable/disable hardware mouse).
- Fixed issue causing the joystick from connected gamepad affecting camera movement.
- Fixed evolving from multicell into a creature with broken energy requirements.
- Fixed bug with settings menu desync between main menu and game.
Changes
- Added backup system to avoid data lost in case of unexpected shut down during data saving.
Release note v0.7.4.5
