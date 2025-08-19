Version 0.0.93 Patch Notes

Thanks again for all the feedback you’ve been sharing. This update focuses on improving interface clarity, fixing stat display issues, and cleaning up some redundant settings behavior.

Below are all the updates included in Version 0.0.93:

Changes

Several unnecessary buttons have been removed from the Settings menu .

The confirmation popup asking to apply changes will no longer appear if no settings were changed.

The frequency of speech bubbles that appear after leveling up during a run has been reduced.

In the Simplified Chinese language, some links have been removed from the main menu, and a QQ link has been added.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Shieldbreaker skill was miscalculating and granting players more shield than intended.

Fixed a bug where values shown in the TAB screen during runs did not reflect the correct selections.

Resolved a problem where pressing ESC after using Banish would close the selection screen unexpectedly.

Fixed overlapping texts and popups that could appear during gameplay.

Resolved hitbox issues with certain enemies in Chapter 2.

The main audio level has been fixed.

As always, thank you for helping us improve and shape the Ketz experience. More content, fixes, and balance updates are on the way.

— The Ketz: Galactic Overlords Team