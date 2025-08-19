Hotfix #1 | Fixes
Language Localization Improvement
The calendar showing the number of floors on the 2nd map has been placed in a better position.
Anomaly and normal direction indicators have been added to the 2nd map.
The bug causing anomalies to appear twice on the 2nd map has been fixed.
The house design on the 2nd map has been improved.
Our demon on the road can now run. If you encounter any issues in the game, you can reach us through the link provided below.
Bug report link: https://forms.gle/SZfW5UUPAXTVrfyW9
Changed files in this update