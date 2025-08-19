 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19656463 Edited 19 August 2025 – 16:13:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Hotfix #1 | Fixes

  • Language Localization Improvement

  • The calendar showing the number of floors on the 2nd map has been placed in a better position.

  • Anomaly and normal direction indicators have been added to the 2nd map.

  • The bug causing anomalies to appear twice on the 2nd map has been fixed.

  • The house design on the 2nd map has been improved.

  • Our demon on the road can now run. If you encounter any issues in the game, you can reach us through the link provided below.

    Bug report link: https://forms.gle/SZfW5UUPAXTVrfyW9

