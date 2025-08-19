The Creative Mode update is here ✨🚐

This new mode lets you decorate and customize your camper van without limits. All items unlocked, new colors to try out, and even the chance to set the atmosphere just the way you like it. It’s the perfect space to slow down, experiment, and make the van truly yours 🌿💛

Creative Mode includes:

🪑 Access every item in your inventory and decorate your camper van any way you like

🎨 New color options for more freedom in customization

🌦 Atmospheric effects and the ability to switch between day, evening, and night 🌞🌙

🐶 Change your pet whenever you want

🗺 Choose and change your travel destination at any time

🎵 Pick your favorite track with the music selector



We’ve also fixed many of the bugs you kindly reported here on the forums and on social media 🛠️💌

And we’ve enabled Steam Cloud, so your saves will always be safe and available no matter where you play ☁️💾



We can’t wait to see your creations and share this new chapter of the journey with you 🌈✨

And that’s not all… we’re thrilled to announce that Camper Van: Make It Home is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 4th! 🎮💖