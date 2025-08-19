Hey everyone,

Daniel here.

The day has finally come. VOID/BREAKER is live in Early Access on Steam!



I can’t put into words how surreal this moment feels. Thank you for sticking with me, for all the support, and for all the feedback you’ve shared along the way. It has meant the world.



And Watch the Extended Launch Trailer Now

But this is just the beginning. The journey has only started, and there is still plenty of work ahead.

I’d love you to be part of this journey: play, share your thoughts, and help shape the game as it grows.

To give you an idea of what’s coming, I’ve put together a roadmap. It outlines the features and content I’m working on, with even more planned beyond what’s shown there.



Click the image to view the roadmap in detail.



At launch there are also two bundles available





And don’t forget to hop into the. An amazing group of people is already there, and I’d love to hear what you enjoy, what you’d like to see improved, and what you’d like me to focus on in upcoming updates.

I can’t wait to see your videos, streams, and posts of you taking on VOID/BREAKER (and hopefully having fun with it).



Finally, if you have a friend who might enjoy this game, it would mean the world if you shared it with them. It might seem like a small thing, but for solo devs like me, it is huge.





Thanks for being here.

Daniel