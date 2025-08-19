 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19656242
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a calculation feature to all numeric fields -- typing in a formula will evaluate it upon exit (e.g. 5+4 will evaluate to 9), similar to other editors.
  • Fixed an issue with pixel-based movement when "Prevent Falling" is active.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
macOS Depot 2158672
Linux Depot 2158673
Depot 2158674
