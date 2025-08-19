Fixed the rare crash caused by mana crystal attacks.

Fixed mana crystals having permanent 100% accuracy.

Fixed the bug allowing arrows to deal incorrect damage types in certain situations.

Fixed enemies not losing stacks of “Unholy Blessing” when destroying manuscripts in Crypts.

Fixed the issue with NPC behaviour in settlements where they could get stuck in panic mode.

Fixed pathfinding issues with NPC groups when leaving rooms.

Fixed the exploit allowing Drinking Horns to be resold for more than their purchase price.

Reduced the scaling of “Aether Shield” from Willpower.

Reduced the rate of Diet Morale decay.

Increased the Diet Morale bonus from dishes.

General balance tweaks to the Psyche System.

Fixed the softlock caused by moving to another location on the same turn as taking damage from a destroyed runic boulder.

Fixed the reaction of the Mannshire Bailiff's bodyguard to threats.

Comprehensive fixes to collisions.

Fixed the rare bug that permanently locked the exit from a recently cleared Dungeon upon returning there.

Small dry trees can now be broken down into branches in all biomes.

Added detailed visuals to lockpicks to display remaining charges.

Fixed the delay during the smoke dispersal animation.

Fixed the delay during damage animations when delivering an attack.

Fixed the bug making it impossible to gain 4 stacks of “Runic Empowerment” after leveling “Rune of Unity” until all summoned boulders were destroyed.

Fixed the bug allowing shots and spells to apply their effects through an active “Aether Shield”.

Fixed the delay before a mana crystal's shots when it was simultaneously teleported with “Wormhole” and “Dimensional Shift”.

Tweaked the conditions for choosing random targets while affected by “Frenzy”.

Fixed Halmar disappearing prematurely when resting in his camp.

Possibly fixed the issue with the Brewery NPCs' aggression resetting after re-entering the location.

Fixed Rockeaters being able to use “Tunnel Through” and “Undermine” while Immobilized or caught in a net.

Added the missing Healing Efficiency and Energy Restoration bonuses to the hover of “Tunnel Through”.

Fixed “Seal of Reflection” being able to redirect projectiles from “Toxic Volley” and "Poisonous Spike”.

Fixed Miracle Chance and Miracle Potency not working as intended with mana crystal shots.

The hallucinations caused by “Paranoia” should no longer appear in areas inaccessible to regular NPCs or chase the player character between locations.

Active Caravan Follower events should no longer prevent Verren from giving you letters and directives.

Fixed the reappearing dialogue line about the letter to Mannshire when rescuing the Emissary more than once.

Fixed Stance hovers displaying incorrect durations, this time for certain.

Added new sounds when moving mushrooms and the Ranger Brew in the inventory.

Rockeaters can now also appear as hallucinations.

Fixed the display issue with Psyche values that could cause Morale and Sanity to go into negatives.

Multiple Lighting System improvements.

Various adjustments to Caves' visuals.

Optimized biome generation.

Fixed the crashes on old saves in the Prologue.

Fixed the bug with surviving NPCs not spawning during the “Fate of the Scouting Party” contract.

Reworked the symbols for equipment tiers and effects stack numbers in the Chinese localization.

Fixed the softlock caused by triggering the Ancient Troll fight by throwing a Deathstinger Jar.

Fixed the possibility of entering the Ancient Troll's sprite by using “Wormhole”.

Fixed the softlock when talking to the Mannshire Winery's Foreman.

Fixed the crash in some localizations caused by missing text in treatises.

Fixed the crash caused by cooking with spices and a half-empty bottle of alcohol.