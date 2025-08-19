Changes/ New Features

3 challenges for 3 new ranged weapons in Commander rank 1

Max commander rank +1

1 new melee weapon, 1 new gear and a new challenge for expanding the ranged weapons store, unlocked at Commander Rank 11.

New difficulty: Echidna (all Elite missions provide smaller rewards)

Balancing

Increased the Spawn timer of the Dragonis difficulty 35 → 40 seconds. Considering there’s going to be at least 2 more difficulties after Dragonis we felt the spike was a bit extreme.

IMPORTANT WARNING: Currently the demo and the main game share the same file, meaning if you open the demo after you open the main game you will lose all Commander progress. Carefull till we fix it.