19 August 2025 Build 19655947
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Some tweak on Slavery Emancipation and Institution
  • Some tweak on Access Difficulty on oceans to prevent too early ocean exploration
  • Small buff of industrial Pollution Regulation
  • AI now consider it's own land more valuable
  • Small localization changes

Depot 3210331
