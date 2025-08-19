- Some tweak on Slavery Emancipation and Institution
- Some tweak on Access Difficulty on oceans to prevent too early ocean exploration
- Small buff of industrial Pollution Regulation
- AI now consider it's own land more valuable
- Small localization changes
