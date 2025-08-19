 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19655864 Edited 19 August 2025 – 15:32:07 UTC by Wendy Share
English
[Gallery of Memories]New Category: The Dolovian
[Gallery of Memories]New Cutscene: The Witch-Priestess
[Dana Shelter]Added another room.
简体中文
【回忆的影集】新的分类：多洛维人
【回忆的影集】新过场动画：女巫祭祀
【达那避难所】加入了一个新房间

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/427040c4
https://pastelink.net/glrar4bt

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
