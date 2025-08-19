Update, Version 20250819
[Gallery of Memories]New Category: The Dolovian
[Gallery of Memories]New Cutscene: The Witch-Priestess
[Dana Shelter]Added another room.
【回忆的影集】新的分类：多洛维人
【回忆的影集】新过场动画：女巫祭祀
【达那避难所】加入了一个新房间
