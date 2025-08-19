 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19655838 Edited 19 August 2025 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Hunters,

We are incredibly happy to see you having a blast with the new update!

We appreciate all the suggestions and bug reports. We are dropping this hotfix to address the following issues:

  • Fixed a bug where the One and Done achievement would not complete in certain cases, such as when using extra damage from critical chance or other modifiers to one-hit-kill an Elite.

  • Fixed an issue that caused some bosses to spawn bugged when many bosses appeared at the same time.

  • Fixed a UI text bug when playing in Korean.

  • Updated the descriptions of the Cute Pet, Still Life, and Slayme Spa achievements by adding “of real time” to clarify that constellations that speed up the game do not affect them.

And, as always, have a nice hunt!

