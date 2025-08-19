Hi! I made a fix of some bugs. They are quite important, so please update: (if it's on auto it will auto update when you open Steam.
Version 1.3.1, August 19, 2025
---------------------------
AVOIDING PLAYER STUCK
- Fixes on the map: to avoid having players stuck, I've changed some places that were not working good and had no exits or ways to go back.
- The only places that you can't even approach without keys are now 3: Thornworm Ruins (because it is the barrier against the Paranormal Entities), Palace of the Dryads (because it may be a place to expand the map south), and Emerald City (because it may be a place to expand the map north).
- In the rest, if they need a key, you can approach and then, even if you can't enter because you don't have the key, you will be able to skip it and go to another place.
- Mansion of Dreams now connects to Golden Caverns (and to Thornworm if you have the key)
- Arcanopolis not connected to Mansion of Dreams, because being a city, you could travel between these two and boost your stats without any difficulty and that would otherwise ruin the game balance.
- Arcanopolis now connects to Verdant Grotto only.
PLEASE IF YOU FIND YOURSELF SOMEWHERE THAT YOU CAN'T GET OUT, TELL ME!
- Now you can take gold coins in Loot even if you don't have space in your inventory, as they go to gold and not to the backpack.
