Hi! I made a fix of some bugs. They are quite important, so please update: (if it's on auto it will auto update when you open Steam.



Version 1.3.1, August 19, 2025

---------------------------

AVOIDING PLAYER STUCK

- Fixes on the map: to avoid having players stuck, I've changed some places that were not working good and had no exits or ways to go back.

- The only places that you can't even approach without keys are now 3: Thornworm Ruins (because it is the barrier against the Paranormal Entities), Palace of the Dryads (because it may be a place to expand the map south), and Emerald City (because it may be a place to expand the map north).

- In the rest, if they need a key, you can approach and then, even if you can't enter because you don't have the key, you will be able to skip it and go to another place.

- Mansion of Dreams now connects to Golden Caverns (and to Thornworm if you have the key)

- Arcanopolis not connected to Mansion of Dreams, because being a city, you could travel between these two and boost your stats without any difficulty and that would otherwise ruin the game balance.

- Arcanopolis now connects to Verdant Grotto only.

PLEASE IF YOU FIND YOURSELF SOMEWHERE THAT YOU CAN'T GET OUT, TELL ME!



- Now you can take gold coins in Loot even if you don't have space in your inventory, as they go to gold and not to the backpack.





