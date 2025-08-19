Finally!

It took quite a lot longer than I initially planned, but it's finally here!

Despite the odd version number, this is a full update (Yes it's gotten that big):

- a little under 1000 render

- 24 animations

- fixed several issues with the gallery and I'm still working on expanding it's functionality

- fixed issues with the naming option in the settings

- added an option for how Jada calls the MC in game, so you can change it whenever you want

- fixed and/or reworked parts of a few older scenes

Finally I'm sad to say that I didn't get much feedback during the beta, so if you encounter any problems, bugs, typos, or something weird, etc., please let me know and I'll have a look at it.

Also, have fun and I hope you enjoy the new content :D