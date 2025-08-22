 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19655674 Edited 22 August 2025 – 13:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What's up, drivers!

New 2.26.2 update is already here!

New filters and settings for multiplayer rooms

New multiplayer settings to create fairer and more predictable conditions for room participants.

Tire stretch setting

This is a new parameter in the dynostand which will allow you to change the ratio of rim width to tire width.

New XDS configs

7 new XDS configs for the singleplayer “Tandem drift” mode.

Advanced telemetry for spectator mode

Multiplayer now displays car parameters and controller type when observing a player.

Enhanced Rich Presence

In the “Friends” tab in Steam, you can see more information about your friends' current activity in the game.

Bugfix

  • Fixed crash when changing car preset quickly.

  • Fixed incorrect behavior of “launch control” after the restart of the race in the acceleration zone in the “Tandem drift” mode.

  • Fixed the lack of dashboard light on some cars in night mode.

  • Fixed incorrect synchronization of swap settings in multiplayer.

  • Fixed incorrect display of the delay time after changing cars in training.

  • Fixed the issue with missing the label of the installed swap in the modifications.

  • Fixed a problem with missing a selector when entering the settings during race.

  • Fixed minor bugs in the spectator mode in multiplayer.

  • Fixed an issue with unlocking the achievement "Onward to Victory".

  • Fixed an issue with displaying other players’ engine models.

Changed files in this update

CarX Drift Racing Content Depot 635261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link