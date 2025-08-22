What's up, drivers!
New 2.26.2 update is already here!
New filters and settings for multiplayer rooms
New multiplayer settings to create fairer and more predictable conditions for room participants.
Tire stretch setting
This is a new parameter in the dynostand which will allow you to change the ratio of rim width to tire width.
New XDS configs
7 new XDS configs for the singleplayer “Tandem drift” mode.
Advanced telemetry for spectator mode
Multiplayer now displays car parameters and controller type when observing a player.
Enhanced Rich Presence
In the “Friends” tab in Steam, you can see more information about your friends' current activity in the game.
Bugfix
Fixed crash when changing car preset quickly.
Fixed incorrect behavior of “launch control” after the restart of the race in the acceleration zone in the “Tandem drift” mode.
Fixed the lack of dashboard light on some cars in night mode.
Fixed incorrect synchronization of swap settings in multiplayer.
Fixed incorrect display of the delay time after changing cars in training.
Fixed the issue with missing the label of the installed swap in the modifications.
Fixed a problem with missing a selector when entering the settings during race.
Fixed minor bugs in the spectator mode in multiplayer.
Fixed an issue with unlocking the achievement "Onward to Victory".
Fixed an issue with displaying other players’ engine models.
