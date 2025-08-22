What's up, drivers!

New 2.26.2 update is already here!



New filters and settings for multiplayer rooms

New multiplayer settings to create fairer and more predictable conditions for room participants.

Tire stretch setting

This is a new parameter in the dynostand which will allow you to change the ratio of rim width to tire width.

New XDS configs

7 new XDS configs for the singleplayer “Tandem drift” mode.

Advanced telemetry for spectator mode

Multiplayer now displays car parameters and controller type when observing a player.

Enhanced Rich Presence

In the “Friends” tab in Steam, you can see more information about your friends' current activity in the game.

Bugfix