1.1.0 (08/19/2025)
New super attacks for each character.
a. Similar to specials, super attacks are now activated by holding a direction and pressing the super (Su) button.
b. Each character now has a super corresponding to holding left, right or down on the controller.
Updated tutorials to include new super activation inputs.
Combo trials updated to demonstrate usage of new super attacks.
Move lists updated with new supers and taunt bonus changes.
Guard meter capacity reduced for all characters.
New color palettes added for each character.
Match timer extended to 300 seconds.
a. This could be considered similar to five 60-second rounds in a best of five scenario.
Preprocessed animation frames to help reduce GPU memory usage.
Iterated on computer-controlled opponent behavior.
a. Novice difficulty less likely to retreat when at a life deficit.
b. Evades and side switch become more likely as difficulty increases.
Reduced size of secondary stage assets (depth, global lighting) to reduce GPU memory usage.
Improved transition from run into super and special attacks.
