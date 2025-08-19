 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19655550
Update notes via Steam Community

HELLLLLLOOOOO EVERYONE!!

The big day has come and we are today releasing Cosmic Star Lounge! For celebration, we are now live on Twitch and Youtube! Feel free to drop by!

https://twitch.tv/baxverse

https://youtube.com/@CosmicStarLounge

During the development of one year we have received countless of support from you all and everyone around us. As the developers of CSL, we give you so many thanks, as many as the stars above!

What will be next? MORE UPDATES! We will release countless of new content, new games, cosmetics and expansions, starting soon. VERY SOON! SO STAY TUNED FOR MORE!

THANK YOU! AND SEE YOU OUT THERE!

