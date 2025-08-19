Hello friends!

The new update 1.0.4 is out! It's a smaller update, it mainly improves gameplay and fixes some bugs, but I wanted to release it because I want to work on bigger changes that will take a longer time (advertised modding support and new DLC). Also, I need to rest now ːsteamboredː, after two and a half years of developing the game I need a vacation, so you won't hear much from me until the end of August.

What's new in 1.0.4?

Fixed two newly reported crashes.

Modified AI behavior - in the later stages of the game and in war, it behaves more aggressively and even more peaceful factions try to build armies. Need more feedback from you to make it better!

Modified AI behavior - rewritted decision-making on construction.

Adjusted chances of some political actions (like peace, etc.)

On higher difficulties, the initial chance of success of an action is lowered (by 10 % on hard and 15 % on very hard).

If the AI is at war with the player, the AI tries to build an army faster in provinces adjacent to the player.

Added option to disable killing soldiers with archers of own army to settings.

Fixed some minor issues.

Thank you all for your support and feedback! It is important to make the game better. I'll be waiting for new reports to see if the AI aggressiveness you've often written about has increased.