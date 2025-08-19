The new patch is ready for playtesters! We’ve rebooted servers to implement bug fixes and improvements.

Remember - this build has the same version as our demo (which everyone can try now),but i t has only one server spot because we are migrating Coloniser's servers to the active demo version . This helps us gather more feedback, boost player activity, and patch the game more easily. During this time, we’d truly appreciate it if you could leave us a review on the demo page - it helps us know we’re on the right path. Thank you for supporting Coloniser!





Quality of Life Improvements

Player and server states now save more reliably after shutdown.

Underlying systems have been improved for smoother and more stable gameplay actions (event system).

Added a new pop-up to thank players and gather feedback. We'd appreciate a lot if you could fill out the form and give us your feedback on the current state of the demo.

Bug fixes

Fixed the issue where gathering meat from defeated animals would cause errors, as their drops wouldn’t spawn correctly nor would they have right properties.

Let us know how the demo/playtest goes now and share your impressions in the comments and join our Discord server for the additional feedback and a chance to talk to the devs.



Don’t forget to wishlist the game, tell your friends and leave a review of the demo. Until next time - so stay tuned!

