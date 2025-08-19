 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19655515 Edited 19 August 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The new patch is ready for playtesters! We’ve rebooted servers to implement bug fixes and improvements.

Remember - this build has the same version as our demo (which everyone can try now),but it has only one server spot because we are migrating Coloniser's servers to the active demo version. This helps us gather more feedback, boost player activity, and patch the game more easily. During this time, we’d truly appreciate it if you could leave us a review on the demo page - it helps us know we’re on the right path. Thank you for supporting Coloniser!


Quality of Life Improvements

  • Player and server states now save more reliably after shutdown.

  • Underlying systems have been improved for smoother and more stable gameplay actions (event system).

  • Added a new pop-up to thank players and gather feedback. We'd appreciate a lot if you could fill out the form and give us your feedback on the current state of the demo.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed the issue where gathering meat from defeated animals would cause errors, as their drops wouldn’t spawn correctly nor would they have right properties.

Let us know how the demo/playtest goes now and share your impressions in the comments and join our Discord server for the additional feedback and a chance to talk to the devs.

Don’t forget to wishlist the game, tell your friends and leave a review of the demo. Until next time - so stay tuned!

Cantos Games

Discord Youtube Reddit X/Twitter Bluesky Instagram Facebook

Changed files in this update

Depot 3012311
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link