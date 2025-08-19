As you can see, the logo has changed again as the experimentation with the storefront progresses. Besides a logo change, there are some overall game improvements. I'm working on some new content too, which will be available soon.

Bugs

Fixed a crash when pausing during dialogue in campaign missions.

Adjusted Casual difficulty in campaign missions so the enemy doesn't send out defending stationary troops.

Reassigning workers to lumber camps depleted of trees now correctly triggers the warning.

Fixed a crash when trying to move an enemy ram.

Game improvements

Crossbowmen now reload before moving forward, while still interrupting their reload when retreating.

The Sandstorm event no longer triggers on Casual difficulty.

Corrected Fahad and Ura intro mission texts.

Adjusted background space on building button info.

Idle lumberjacks now correctly show idle animation (only happens when there are no trees nearby)

Increased duration between tips.

The catapult engineers now have the correct name shown when selected.

Game balance