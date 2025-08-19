 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Delta Force Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19655479 Edited 19 August 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As you can see, the logo has changed again as the experimentation with the storefront progresses. Besides a logo change, there are some overall game improvements. I'm working on some new content too, which will be available soon.

Bugs

  • Fixed a crash when pausing during dialogue in campaign missions.

  • Adjusted Casual difficulty in campaign missions so the enemy doesn't send out defending stationary troops.

  • Reassigning workers to lumber camps depleted of trees now correctly triggers the warning.

  • Fixed a crash when trying to move an enemy ram.

Game improvements

  • Crossbowmen now reload before moving forward, while still interrupting their reload when retreating.

  • The Sandstorm event no longer triggers on Casual difficulty.

  • Corrected Fahad and Ura intro mission texts.

  • Adjusted background space on building button info.

  • Idle lumberjacks now correctly show idle animation (only happens when there are no trees nearby)

  • Increased duration between tips.

  • The catapult engineers now have the correct name shown when selected.

Game balance

  • Increased respawn time for units when having the Auto-Revive boon equipped

Changed files in this update

Depot 2838161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link