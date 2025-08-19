- Fixed spear shield finisher breaking enemies and blocking the progression of the game
- Placeable (fireplace, butchering station, etc) cannot be interacted with anymore before placing them
- Fixed not being able to drop items in the middle of the screen even through there is no interface there when the menu is open
- Added quick navigation with Q and E to the player menu
August Playtest Hotfix 1
