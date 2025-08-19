 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19655469 Edited 19 August 2025 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed spear shield finisher breaking enemies and blocking the progression of the game
  • Placeable (fireplace, butchering station, etc) cannot be interacted with anymore before placing them
  • Fixed not being able to drop items in the middle of the screen even through there is no interface there when the menu is open
  • Added quick navigation with Q and E to the player menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 3487331
  • Loading history…
