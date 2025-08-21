Hello Survivors!

We come to you with the first update after the release.



Improvements ❄️

🔹Added Save Backup system, allowing players to load up to 3 previous days (click on a save slot in the Main Menu and click the yellow button)

🔹Added Unstuck button in the Notepad Settings tab

🔹Added graphic options to disable shadows and change LOD distance (PCVR only)

🔹Changed so that mushrooms can be cooked over fire

🔹Changed clay tutorial tip to be displayed earlier



Fixes🛠️

🔹Fixed a problem where wood logs often fell through the terrain

🔹Fixed auto-save (after a crash, the save might not have been saved, sorry!)

🔹Fixed many minor exceptions that could sometimes affect performance

🔹Fixed some problems with the behavior of sanity creatures

🔹Removed invisible wall near the waterfall



We'd like to thank you all for the warm welcome, your reviews, your honest thoughts and suggestions, and also for the issues you’ve reported!Player feedback is very important to us, and those reviews mean a lot to us!💙

We’re happy to hear that you’ve been enjoying the game, especially the co-op and building aspects!



