 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Last Epoch Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19655457 Edited 21 August 2025 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors!

We come to you with the first update after the release.

Improvements ❄️
🔹Added Save Backup system, allowing players to load up to 3 previous days (click on a save slot in the Main Menu and click the yellow button)
🔹Added Unstuck button in the Notepad Settings tab
🔹Added graphic options to disable shadows and change LOD distance (PCVR only)
🔹Changed so that mushrooms can be cooked over fire
🔹Changed clay tutorial tip to be displayed earlier

Fixes🛠️

🔹Fixed a problem where wood logs often fell through the terrain
🔹Fixed auto-save (after a crash, the save might not have been saved, sorry!)
🔹Fixed many minor exceptions that could sometimes affect performance
🔹Fixed some problems with the behavior of sanity creatures
🔹Removed invisible wall near the waterfall


We'd like to thank you all for the warm welcome, your reviews, your honest thoughts and suggestions, and also for the issues you’ve reported!Player feedback is very important to us, and those reviews mean a lot to us!💙
We’re happy to hear that you’ve been enjoying the game, especially the co-op and building aspects!

✍️If you haven’t reviewed our game yet, please consider leaving an honest opinion on Steam.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3054951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link