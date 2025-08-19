Hey Space Cadets,

It's finally happened Raygun Gadabout is blasting off in a galaxy near you!

I've been working on this game for 8~ years now. It's been a heck of a ride and I'm extremely excited that you can all try it out!

I thank all the people who supported me along this journey and helped make this possible.

This isn't the end of the journey though... Only the beginning!

I have BIG plans for additions and updates, some of which are already cooking.

Please send me your feedback in the Steam Discussion Forums or in the Discord Server

Bug reports, suggestions, compliments and just saying hello! Are all welcome.

Hope you have a good time. See you among the stars.

Marcel -dev