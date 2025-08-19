Our latest patch was full of new content and updates! Unfortunately it caused a few new bugs to pop up... But today we're deploying a hotfix to resolve those issues. Our servers will be down temporarily beginning Aug. 19th at 5pm CEST until 5:45pm while we deploy the patch.

Fixed an issue where Early Access currency would not display in your inventory after completing your Weekly Goals until you restarted the game. Now after you complete your Weekly Goal you will immediately see the purple EA Currency in your inventory.

Fixed a bug that prevented users from starting Part 2 of the Father and Son quest.

Fixed a bug that caused items assigned to your Cosmetic slot to provide bonus stats.

New Cosmetic Slots: No need to sacrifice stats for fashion anymore! There are two new options in the Gear inventory!

You can now "Equip Gear" to retain an item's stat bonus.

You can "Assign Cosmetic" to keep item's visuals without retaining the stat bonuses.

Now you can have your cake and eat it too: enjoy the stats from one item while looking fabulous. 💅🏼