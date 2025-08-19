A bunch of fixes to wrap up the first day of the playtest.
- Fixed dungeon exit not being restored when loading a saved game
- Fixed player skills not being created when loading a saved game
- Should no longer be possible to repeatedly kill the Shady Merchant
- Added an entry to equipment tooltip that identifies party members that can use
- Prevented unfinished items from appearing in the game (“Mail 17”, “Cloth 3" etc)
- Fixed broken/missing tags on equipment items (Mastery etc)
- Adamantite Core and Mithril Weave removed from drops (for now)
- Monsters no longer show their power bar (they don't use power)
- Corrected the wares sold by various merchants
- Removed wrong 'level up' notifications
- Adjusted wording on Reflecting Pool encounter option
- Salve of power now correctly restores power instead of health
- Fixed some typos
- Nerfed the Imp
Update notes via Steam Community
