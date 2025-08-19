 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19655376 Edited 19 August 2025 – 15:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A bunch of fixes to wrap up the first day of the playtest.

- Fixed dungeon exit not being restored when loading a saved game
- Fixed player skills not being created when loading a saved game
- Should no longer be possible to repeatedly kill the Shady Merchant
- Added an entry to equipment tooltip that identifies party members that can use
- Prevented unfinished items from appearing in the game (“Mail 17”, “Cloth 3" etc)
- Fixed broken/missing tags on equipment items (Mastery etc)
- Adamantite Core and Mithril Weave removed from drops (for now)
- Monsters no longer show their power bar (they don't use power)
- Corrected the wares sold by various merchants
- Removed wrong 'level up' notifications
- Adjusted wording on Reflecting Pool encounter option
- Salve of power now correctly restores power instead of health
- Fixed some typos
- Nerfed the Imp

Changed files in this update

Depot 3904581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link