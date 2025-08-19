- Completely reworked the machine translation for German to improve its quality.
The community is now proofreading it.
- Fixed the interaction system: now, even if you stand very close to an object, interaction should still be available.
- Fixed an issue in the Secret Ending where Sanity could still be consumed during cutscenes.
- Fixed Story Progress elements that couldn’t be obtained on Days 12 and 13, related to the story branches of the Keeper, the Deputy, and Captain Drake.
- Fixed inconsistencies in dialogues with the Boy on Days 9 and 14, as well as in other text elements.
- Minor improvements to the rules for handling strange ships between Days 6–15.
Enjoy Gamescom!
Changed files in this update