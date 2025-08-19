 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19655370 Edited 19 August 2025 – 14:32:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey, happy Gamescom to everyone! In the meantime, we’re continuing to update the game to address the most critical issues you’ve reported through Steam reviews, Discord, and discussions.


  • Completely reworked the machine translation for German to improve its quality.
    The community is now proofreading it.

  • Fixed the interaction system: now, even if you stand very close to an object, interaction should still be available.
  • Fixed an issue in the Secret Ending where Sanity could still be consumed during cutscenes.
  • Fixed Story Progress elements that couldn’t be obtained on Days 12 and 13, related to the story branches of the Keeper, the Deputy, and Captain Drake.
  • Fixed inconsistencies in dialogues with the Boy on Days 9 and 14, as well as in other text elements.
  • Minor improvements to the rules for handling strange ships between Days 6–15.


Enjoy Gamescom!

Changed files in this update

