Completely reworked the machine translation for German to improve its quality.

Fixed the interaction system: now, even if you stand very close to an object, interaction should still be available.



Fixed an issue in the Secret Ending where Sanity could still be consumed during cutscenes.



Fixed Story Progress elements that couldn’t be obtained on Days 12 and 13, related to the story branches of the Keeper, the Deputy, and Captain Drake.



Fixed inconsistencies in dialogues with the Boy on Days 9 and 14, as well as in other text elements.



Minor improvements to the rules for handling strange ships between Days 6–15.



Hey, happy Gamescom to everyone! In the meantime, we’re continuing to update the game to address the most critical issues you’ve reported through Steam reviews, Discord, and discussions.Enjoy Gamescom!