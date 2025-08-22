WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers – Patch 1.5.1 is AVAILABLE NOW!

PATCH 1.5.1 NOTES

Dear Players,We’re delighted to confirm that Patch 1.5.1 for WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers is available to download now. Thank you for your continued support!Kind reminder, the patch for this update is approximately 2.2GB. Please ensure you have sufficient storage space available.If you encounter any issues such as lag, crashes, or inability to enter the game after installing the patch, please refer to the official website FAQ.* Fixed an issue where Red Mercury Essence could be infinitely refined in the Impetus Repository system.* Fixed an issue where the damage reduction cap could stack beyond 100%.* Fixed an issue in certain quest lines that prevented players from unlocking achievements.* Fixed an issue with PS5 controller input.* Added a new “NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency” option in the settings menuBased on an RTX 3070 (8GB) GPU, with Overall Quality set to High by default, DLSS set to Performance mode, V-Sync enabled, running on a 1440p monitor with a 120Hz refresh rate, enabling NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency further reduces input latency (PCL). Results may vary depending on different hardware configurations.Data provided by FrameView software.Before update: 50.34ms (as shown)After update: 39.36ms (as shown)* Reduced VRAM usage, improving performance and stability on some PC configurations.Based on an RTX 3070 (8GB) GPU, with Overall Quality set to High by default, DLSS set to Performance mode, running on a 1440p monitor with a 120Hz refresh rate, VRAM usage at the Shrine in Lightzen Temple was further reduced. Results may vary depending on different hardware configurations.Data provided by Steam Performance Monitor.Before update: 7.7GB VRAM usage (as shown)After update: 6.7GB VRAM usage (as shown)* Fixed several crash issues.