19 August 2025 Build 19655264 Edited 19 August 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fellow preyers, we’ve prepared one more patch for Webgrave. The changelist is short, but the impact might be big for some of you.

The full patch notes are available on our website, but here’s the gist of what’s new since the last update:

Patch 0.7.5 (64591)

  • Velmorne now uses 0.3GB less memory
  • Ambush Bells optimization
  • Fixed Ambush Bells objectives not updating properly.

That 0.3GB memory reduction may look small, but it can prevent PCs with 16GB RAM or less from dipping into virtual memory – meaning smoother performance.

This patch likely (hopefully) wraps up the Webgrave update cycle. We’re still here and we will still read your feedback, but we're shifting the focus to developing more content for future updates - more info coming soon.

Cheers!

