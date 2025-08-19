Dear players:

Thank you for your continued support and love! To make our romantic visual novel journey even more exciting, "Sapphire" is about to usher in a brand new chapter—Chapter 3. This time, we'll bring you a brand new storyline, a captivating new heroine, and a wealth of beautiful game artwork, making the world even more vibrant and colorful!

\[Update Content]

1. New Chapter: Chapter 3

Explore a deeper plot and immerse yourself in the emotional entanglements between the characters.

2. New Heroine: Sapphire

This new heroine joins our world with a unique personality and background.

Her story will bring new emotional twists to the hero. Is it a destined encounter, or just a fleeting encounter?

Look forward to the sparks that spark between her and the hero!

3. New and Beautiful Art

Chapter 3 includes a large number of high-quality screenshots and background illustrations.

The meticulously designed character portraits and scene images bring the entire game world to life.

4. Optimization and Adjustments

We've optimized some storylines for a smoother and more natural experience.

We've fixed some known minor issues to improve overall game quality.

\[Acknowledgements]

Thank you to every player for your support and companionship. Sapphire is even more exciting because of you. We remain committed to providing a better gaming experience and look forward to bringing you even more touching moments and surprises in future chapters.

Whether you're a veteran or new player, this update will bring you a brand new story and visual experience. Come join the hero on his journey and discover your own romantic story together!

Action is worse than action! See you in Chapter 3!

Additional Note: Chapter 4 will be updated soon.