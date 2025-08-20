Hi everyone, we're busy working away on MU4 but the translations for the previous Major Update have arrived, so we've updated the text file for build version 0.8.26715 to include them.Because the text files are outside of the packaged game this means the build version number hasn't been updated from the last patch.Steam should auto-update, but if you're running the game in any language other than English and you're still seeing non-translated text, try validating your files to nudge Steam into downloading them.