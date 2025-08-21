The high-speed 3D action game "AI-deal-Rays" has officially launched!

Set in the year 2200, witness the story of android AIs and their owners through fast-paced blade action combat.

Mirage Line, Cluster Drain, Sonic Burst…

Unleash a wide variety of powerful actions and dominate the combat arena.

You have control.

👉 Detailed control instructions are available on our official website—be sure to check them out!

To celebrate the launch, we are holding a 20% OFF sale.

We hope you’ll take this chance to experience the world of AI-deal-Rays.

Welcome to the world of 2200.

There are other versions of this title with some differences in included content.

However, the Steam version features refreshed character graphics, the newly added Burst Select system, enhanced visual effects, and many other exclusive elements.

This is a specially tuned version of AI-deal-Rays, optimized for the consumer release.