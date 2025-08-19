 Skip to content
Major 19 August 2025 Build 19654937 Edited 19 August 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.7 is here!

Added 2 new game modes!

Tile Party:

Stand on given color tile, otherwise eliminated!

Block Drop:

Dodge the falling blocks from above, if the block falls on you, you are eliminated!

