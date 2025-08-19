Version 1.7 is here!
Added 2 new game modes!
Tile Party:
Stand on given color tile, otherwise eliminated!
Block Drop:
Dodge the falling blocks from above, if the block falls on you, you are eliminated!
Changed files in this update