This is mostly a maintenance and polish update:

-fixed some bugs of multiplayer setup

-added option to buy specializations for capitals via veterancy points (earny in combat)

-added a toggle to switch between looted elements used for specializations and veterancy points

-some stability fixes for multiplayer lobby

-added player tech tiers and upgrades. this adds some light progression and improves flow. first players may upgrade units, produce and construct, then players may choose custom specs for capitals (or not if playing generic), and buying modules for capitals, and third transferring weapons and linking castles

-fixed a bug when constructing buildings, target point and placement point wouldn't match

-added option to either add furth specs to capitals which limit available modules. this should reduce analysis paralysis

-crash fix when sending chat messages via steamworks should be fixed