 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19654907 Edited 19 August 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is mostly a maintenance and polish update:
-fixed some bugs of multiplayer setup
-added option to buy specializations for capitals via veterancy points (earny in combat)
-added a toggle to switch between looted elements used for specializations and veterancy points
-some stability fixes for multiplayer lobby
-added player tech tiers and upgrades. this adds some light progression and improves flow. first players may upgrade units, produce and construct, then players may choose custom specs for capitals (or not if playing generic), and buying modules for capitals, and third transferring weapons and linking castles
-fixed a bug when constructing buildings, target point and placement point wouldn't match
-added option to either add furth specs to capitals which limit available modules. this should reduce analysis paralysis
-crash fix when sending chat messages via steamworks should be fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 3077331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link