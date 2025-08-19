Update Note:



This update delivers a major overhaul to Open Mod’s core architecture, focused on performance, memory usage, and future scalability. Many of these improvements—such as converting all scenes to addressables and replacing the built-in URP shader with our own custom solution—required significant engineering effort and time, but bring substantial benefits to the player experience.



Fixes:



-fixed an issue where the helmet camera would not be in the correct rotation unless the player walked a little



-fixed an issue in Zombies map where if the players would buy the generator to turn on the lights, the lightmaps would be broken and would not look like lights were on



Added/Changed:



-Open Mod now runs in Unity 6000.1 leveraging the latest technology in performance. We now use Deferred+ and Deferred rendering paths and have deprecated the Forward+ path. Combined with our optimization techniques and improved memory management via Addressables, this results in a significant increase in performance. For example, on a 7-year-old system with an RTX 2070 GPU and i9-9900 CPU, FPS in the shooting range increased from 160 to 280.



-All scenes are now addressables. Migrating every scene to addressable assets was a major undertaking, but ensures consistent, efficient loading and much smoother transitions, eliminating loading spikes and slowdowns.



-All material shaders have been replaced with our custom shader. This change reduced memory usage for materials from 2GB to 0.5GB and improved overall performance.



-Reduced the quality and resolution of some normal and metallic/specular textures to decrease memory usage, particularly important for systems with limited GPU memory. Visual fidelity remains high while performance is improved, especially on lower-end machines.



-Updated multiplayer version handling to prevent mismatches. Players who have not updated to the latest version will no longer see lobbies created by those who have, and vice versa.