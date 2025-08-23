 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19654736 Edited 24 August 2025 – 14:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

2.0.3d - RELEASED 23 AUGUST 2025

CHANGED:

* Temporarily removed the new Pregnant! notification because in certain situations it would prevent saving in 2-Player Multiplayer games.

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition (Mac) Depot 926992
